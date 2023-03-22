Opinion: This Will Be the Biggest EV Stock in 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By 2030, the automobile market will look quite different than it looks today. Electric vehicles (EVs) will likely have become the best sellers, solely because many auto manufacturers will be phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles around that timeframe.With as massive a shift as this is, investors are probably wondering who will sit atop the EV throne by 2030. So let's look at some candidates and see if they are worth investing in.It's impossible to have a meaningful conversation without bringing up current EV leaders like BYD (OTC: BYDDY), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), and SAIC Motor (owned by China). In 2022, these four led the way but raked in different positions depending on whether you counted plug-in hybrids (PHEV) or battery-only EVs (BEV).Continue reading