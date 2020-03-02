Opinionated About Dining Unveils List of Top 100+ Asia Restaurants 2020

Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai Crowned #1 for Second Year Running

For high resolution images, please click HERE or download from below

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nadsf297rmmso58/AABfzCVtvfBimMjXGWm6Wmzaa?dl=0

HONG KONG, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant ranking system Opinionated About Dining (OAD) has revealed the Top 100+ Asia Restaurants of 2020, as voted by an expert membership of the world's most discerning palates and trusted connoisseurs. For the full list of the Top 100+ Asia 2020 list, please see below

https://new.opinionatedaboutdining.com/lists/asia/top100/2020

Topping the coveted list of the region's highest-rated culinary contenders in 1st place for the second year running is Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet, a single-table experimental restaurant in Shanghai, China, that unites creative cuisine with multi-sensory technology. The immersive dining experience is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, and since opening in 2012, French chef Pairet has continually challenged diners' preconceived notions of taste and cuisine.

Marking its historic debut on the list in 2nd place is Sorn by Supaksorn "Ice" Jongsiri from Bangkok, Thailand. Set within an old, reconstructed house, the sophisticated cuisine at Sorn is inspired by the chef's southern Thai upbringing, fusing vibrant native ingredients with the revival of long-lost recipes and techniques.

Set at the breathtaking pinnacle of Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau, French gastronomic institution, Robuchon Au Dome by Julien Tongourian claims the 3rd ranking on this year's OAD Asia Top 100+ list. The late Joel Robuchon's Macau outpost boasts quintessential French fine dining and one of the best wine menus in Asia.

"Opinionated About Dining works a little differently from other restaurant award schemes. Understanding that not all opinions are made the same, we add further factors such as reviewer level for increased accuracy in compiling the final results," says founder Steve Plotnicki. "I would like to congratulate the chefs and restaurants that have been chosen for this year's Top 100+ Asia 2020 list, and likewise, look forward to all the great culinary experiences this new year will bring."

About Opinionated About Dining & Founder Steve Plotnicki

Opinionated About Dining is the only restaurant ranking system that determines the experience level of 6,000 voters contributing reviews to the site. Each member is assigned a "weight" that reflects the number of restaurants he or she has visited, as well as those restaurants' official rank on the OAD list. With the belief that experienced opinions generate more accurate conclusions, OAD will give more weight to those believed to have a higher level of knowledge and expertise when tabulating results.

Steve Plotnicki, one of the most prolific voices in the global restaurant community, founded his restaurant blog in 2003 as a platform through which to share his global dining experiences. This rapidly grew into a community of like-minded food enthusiasts and in 2007, he launched his first formal survey; inviting readers to recommend establishments both prolific and undiscovered. The published results were well-regarded and Plotnicki has since shared the recommendations from his community annually. By 2013 the lists were so popular that Plotnicki hosted a collaboration supper to announce the results and celebrate these talented chefs. Previous inclusions to the list range from globally acclaimed Alain Passard, Rene Redzepi and Albert Adria to rising stars James Knappett and Merlin Labron-Johnson.

About Opinionated About Dining:

Each year, OAD shares lists of the top restaurants within various global regions, as voted for by the website's knowledgeable reviewers. Based on reviews by over 6,000 voters, the list is the only global restaurant guide that considers a diner's gastronomic background and restaurant reviewing experience, as well as the quality of restaurants they visit, when tabulating the results.

About Steve Plotnicki (Founder):

Steve Plotnicki, one of the most prolific voices in the global restaurant community, founded his restaurant blog in 2003 as a platform through which to share his global dining experiences. This rapidly grew into a community of like-minded food enthusiasts. Inviting readers to recommend establishments both prolific and undiscovered. The published results were well-regarded and Plotnicki has since shared the recommendations from his community annually

Instagram: @OADTOP100

Website: https://new.opinionatedaboutdining.com/

OAD Asia Top 100+: http://www.opinionatedaboutdining.com/2020/2020_index.html

SOURCE Opinionated About Dining