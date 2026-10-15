Opko Health Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUUJ / ISIN: US68375N1037
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15.10.2026 17:15:12
OPKO Health Stock Jumps 16% On BioReference Asset Sale To Labcorp
(RTTNews) - OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) is up 16.13 percent, gaining $0.2210 to $1.5910 on Thursday. The rally follows an agreement for Labcorp to acquire select assets of OPKO's wholly owned subsidiary BioReference Health for $722 million in cash at closing, plus upto $150 million in additional earnout payments tied to revenue from the 4Kscore Test.
OPKO Health is currently trading at $1.5910, up from the previous close of $1.3700 after opening at $1.6450 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.5200 and $1.6500 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 30.99 million shares, compared with average volume of 3.24 million shares.
The transaction includes BioReference Health's clinical and women's health testing, urology and corrections businesses, more than 80 patient service centers, and the FDA-approved 4Kscore Test. OPKO said the sale will allow it to streamline operations and focus resources on its biopharmaceutical business. OPKO shares have traded between $0.9800 and $1.7500 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu Opko Health IncShs
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Opko Health präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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