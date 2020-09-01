OPKO Health's BioReference Laboratories Launches Best-in-Class Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Assay

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company (NASDAQ:OPK), along with its specialty oncology division, GenPath, today announced the launch of OnkoSight AdvancedTM, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay that enables revolutionary deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mutational profiling of tumor samples.

OnkoSight Advanced NGS testing provides targeted gene content that is aligned with the latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and World Health Organization (WHO) guideline recommendations, to provide critical insights into many of the most common cancer types. Additionally, OnkoSight Advanced panels each include key biomarkers: Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) and Tumor-Only Microsatellite (MSI), which are critical when profiling advanced stage tumor malignancies to guide potential immunotherapy.

"OnkoSight Advanced NGS panels are tumor-type specific and optimized to exclude extraneous gene content, significantly improving clinical actionability and relevance of the data to effectively guide real-world oncology patient management," said Bevan Tandon, M.D., Hematopathologist and Molecular Pathologist, Director of Cancer Genomics at BioReference Laboratories. "Coupled with BioReference and GenPath's comprehensive oncology test menu, OnkoSight Advanced empowers physicians to make informed decisions effectively and efficiently."

"A cancer diagnosis and treatment path are difficult to address with patients and their families, which drives the importance of understanding a patient's risk group and accurately diagnosing the type of cancer, to result in a targeted treatment strategy and prognosis assessment," said Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. "The latest advancement from BioReference's oncology division underscores the commitment to patient-centric care through our industry-leading result turnaround time with enhanced accuracy."

For more information about OnkoSight Advanced, visit: https://www.genpathdiagnostics.com/hcp/onkosight-advanced-tm-next-generation-sequencing/.

About BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

BioReference provides comprehensive testing to physicians, clinics, hospitals, employers, government units, correctional institutions and medical groups. BioReference has been working expeditiously to develop and offer test services that will yield high quality and accurate results, including a molecular test for helping with COVID-19 diagnosis and a serology test to help indicate possible COVID-19 exposure. The company is in network with the five largest health plans in the United States, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 120 M.D., Ph.D. and other professional level clinicians and scientists. With a leading position in the areas of genetics, women's health, maternal fetal medicine, oncology and urology, BioReference and its specialty laboratories, GenPath and GeneDx, are advancing the course of modern medicine. For more information, visit www.bioreference.com.

About OPKO Health, Inc.

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

