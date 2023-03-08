|
Opodo and Austrian Airlines wrecked Ukrainian refugees’ journey home
An elderly couple staying in the UK were due to travel to Odesa to inspect bomb damage at their house. But then a catalogue of blunders beganLast December, two elderly Ukrainian refugees who I am supporting had to fly back to their home in Odesa to collect medicines they cannot get in the UK, and to sort out bomb damage to their property. They used Opodo to book a return flight to Chisinau with Austrian Airlines. When they arrived at Heathrow, they were informed that the promised automatic check-in had not been successful and they would have to go to the check-in desk. There they were told that, despite having been issued with boarding passes, there were no tickets in their name. Airport staff spent three hours on the phone trying to sort something out, but with no success.They were then stuck because of heavy snow and train strikes and had to spend two nights in a London hotel. They eventually returned to their host’s home by coach via Brighton two days later. There was no word from Opodo, apart from two automated emails telling them it was in the process of cancelling their booking. I have called Opodo every day since early January. It has so far only repaid half the £370 fare and says it is waiting for Austrian Airlines to return the rest. It blames the airline for the failed booking. Austrian Airlines say it is Opodo’s fault because it did not issue the tickets. The couple are pensioners and war refugees and they have been left distressed and out of pocket.AD, Heathfield, East Sussex Continue reading...
