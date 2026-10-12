Viking Therapeutics Aktie

Viking Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060

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12.10.2026 13:22:00

Oppenheimer Thinks Viking Therapeutics Stock Can Soar to $120. Here's the Math Behind the Ultra-Bullish Call.

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson recently raised his price target on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock to $120 from $100 and maintained an outperform rating. Given that the stock price at the time of writing is merely $28.50, hitting the price target would represent a quadrupling in the share price. It's an exciting prospect, so here's some of the reasoning behind the bull case for the stock.

Before getting into the details of the bull case, it's worth noting that there's a wide range of opinions on the stock on Wall Street, and on its lead pipeline drug, VK2735, a GLP-1 and GIP agonist.

According to Visible Alpha's current price targets for the stock, analysts at Canaccord and Raymond James are just shy of Oppenheimer's target, an H.C. Wainwright analyst is at $102, and a further three analysts are in the $70 to $90 range.

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Viking Therapeutics Inc 25,45 0,00% Viking Therapeutics Inc

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