OPPO, Ericsson, and MediaTek Realize VoNR Voice and Video Calls to Bring High-quality 5G Experience to Users

The company ranks among TOP 5 2019 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) by World Intellectual Property Organization

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO announced that it has successfully conducted voice and video calls solely based on the next-generation 5G network, bringing high-quality 5G experience closer to reality.

Partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek, the VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made on a modified commercial smartphone from OPPO. Featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.

VoNR is a basic call service that entirely relies on SA architecture, one of the mainstream architectures of future 5G networks, which global operators are actively laying the foundation for. As one of the first technology brands to support VoNR calls under the SA architecture, OPPO aims to ensure that even the early adopters can have a comprehensive 5G experience. It also positions OPPO as the smartphone partner of choice for operators and communication equipment suppliers building 5G networks around the world.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson and MediaTek on VoNR is part of our in-depth collaborations in the 5G era. We aim to become the industry's ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time, enhance 5G experience for the users."

The successful joint test was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. After dialling, the two phones connected almost instantly and then seamlessly switched to a high-definition video call with a single keypress.

Hannes Ekström, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson says: "After spearheading 5G rollouts across the world, we are gearing up for the next step: 5G Standalone services. Using an Ericsson end-to-end 5G Standalone network based on commercial hardware and software, along with devices from our partners OPPO and MediaTek; we've shown that beyond the high-speed capabilities delivered by 5G. We are ready to deliver on the voice and video calls that will remain important to consumers. This achievement confirms our commitment to enabling service providers to offer a superior end-to-end 5G experience."

OPPO has recently been ranked by the World Intellectual Property Organization among the Top 5 Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filers for 2019, with 1,927 applications, adding a new milestone that further illustrates its R&D capabilities.

"MediaTek is committed to giving consumers an unparalleled 5G experience via innovative technology. As a strategic partner of OPPO, we are helping develop a superior device experience for 5G voice and video calls," said JS Pan, general manager of Wireless System Design and Partnership at MediaTek.

OPPO has been at the forefront of development and implementation of 5G technology. In 2019, OPPO joined partners to take the lead in implementing the world's first video data call based on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology. As of February 2020, OPPO had filed applications for over 2,900 global patent families and declared more than 1,000 families of 5G Standard Essential Patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Besides, OPPO has submitted more than 3,000 5G standards-related documents to 3GPP, ranking among the top contributors to the international standards organization.

At present, OPPO hosts over 10,000 R&D staff, four research centres, and six research institutes around the world. OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen pointed out that OPPO will invest 50 billion yuan in R&D in three years to promote research in 5G, artificial intelligence, AR, big data and other fields, as well as building core underlying hardware technologies and software engineering ability.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157062/OPPO_5G_VoNR.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Ren Shimeng

Regional PR Manager

OPPO

Email: renshimeng@oppo.com