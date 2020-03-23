OPPO Launches Photography Expert Reno3 Series in the Middle East, Delivering 'Clear in Every Shot'

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the leading global technology brand, has announced the launch of its Reno3 Series in the Middle East. Powered by 64MP Zoom Camera with 20x Digital Zoom, Ultra Steady Video 2.0, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode. Along with OPPO's latest ColorOS 7 based on Android 10, the OPPO Reno3 Pro is set to empower users to capture clear images under any life scenario. With its revolutionary camera, the versatile OPPO Reno3 Series marks another milestone of OPPO's consistent pursuit of bringing the latest technology to its users.

Ethan Xue, President, OPPO MEA, said, "We are extremely excited to bring Reno3 Series to the Middle East market. It is the latest masterpiece of our much-loved Reno series. Many cutting-edge imaging technologies and design techniques are perfectly fitted into the Reno3 series, making it a highly competitive and trendy photography smartphone. We are confident that Reno3 series will carry on the Reno legacy by providing its users with a holistic experience, further strengthening our regional market presence, and redefining the way trend-setting elites leverage new-age technology on their smartphones."

The Reno3 features MediaTek's latest chip in the Helio P Series. "The OPPO Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95, our newest Helio chipset with our most powerful AI processing engine for 4G smartphones," said Dr Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's wireless business unit. "It delivers unique photography experiences with an array of AI-camera features including enhanced portrait photography, fast, secure facial recognition and full-body movement tracking. For mobile gamers, MediaTek Helio P95 also includes MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, for fast, fluid graphics and responsive, uninterrupted gameplay. With our technology and OPPO's innovative devices, we create premium smartphone features and experience consumers expect."

'Clear in Every Shot' Beyond Distance, Lighting and Shaky Footage

With its rear 64MP Zoom Quadcam, OPPO Reno3 Pro captures clear images under any life scenarios. Reno3 Pro challenges the restrictions of distance, lighting and shaky footage to deliver photos and videos of outstanding quality.

Clear in Near and Far: Reno3 Pro comes with 64MP Zoom Quadcam which includes 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens. Reno3 Pro can meet the needs for the ultra-wide angle, standard, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x digital zoom to capture magnificence in the distance. The 44MP ultra-clear primary camera delivers high-definition selfies with authentic details. The super high pixel camera captures finer details, making the photos more clear and vivid.

Clear in All Lighting Conditions: Reno3 Series empowers users to see more in the dark. For the first time, OPPO has added Ultra Night Mode algorithm in the front cameras. As taking a selfie at night is popular amongst young explorers, Ultra Night Selfie Mode guarantees them to capture clarity and brightness in dim light. Moreover, the Ultra Dark Mode on the Reno3 Series' rear camera makes taking photos in the dark so much easier.

Clear in Video Recording: Additionally, Ultra Steady Video has evolved into Ultra Steady Video 2.0 on Reno3 Pro, with two modes for extreme and usual life scenarios respectively. Attitude assessment and compensation are carried out more accurately by Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The anti-shake effect, smoothness, and image quality are beyond expectations with a high frame rate of 1080P 60fps on Ultra Steady Video mode and 1080P 30fps on brand new Ultra Steady Video Pro mode.

Outstanding Performance with Big Storage and VOOC Flash Charge

With 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and three independent card slots, Reno3 Pro enjoys super-performance setup. Meanwhile, Reno3 Pro has a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, the fastest and safest charging solution among its peers, enabling the 4025mAh battery to charge up to 50 per cent within 20 minutes. With ColorOS 7, Reno3 Series also offers a significantly improved gaming performance to provide an immersive and smooth gaming experience. Moreover, the Dark Mode creates a superior reading experience in all-day conditions, helping users concentrate more and reducing battery consumption.

Reno3 debuts OPPO's proprietary technology-OPPO Screen Image Engine (OSIE)-in the UAE market. This technology will effectively increase image quality, which is also the industry's first visual effect optimization software for short video images. Powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio, Reno3 Series empowers users to enjoy the audio banquet anytime, anywhere, and light up their life.

Elegant Design of OPPO Aesthetics with Lightweight Fashion

The Reno3 Series is innovated based on OPPO's design language, carrying on delivering and show the lightweight, infinite beauty of technology to users. Inspired by the natural skylights, Reno3 Series comes with two stunning back colours, Auroral Blue and Midnight Black, echoing the beauty of nature.

UAE Price and availability

OPPO Reno3 Pro is available for pre-order from March 19th 2020 at any OPPO official retailer stores in the UAE or online at OPPO Official Website, and e-commerce partners' stores at Noon and Amazon. Customers who pre-order can collect their phones from March 26th onwards and will be receiving exclusive gifts worth up to AED 499.

OPPO Reno3 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 64MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, and Super AMOLED Display, will be available from March 26th in the UAE, starting at AED 1,899.

OPPO Reno3, with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, 48MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Front Camera will be available from March 26th in the UAE, starting at AED 1,399.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make high technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek : https://www.mediatek.com/

