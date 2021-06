OPPO Service Day Upgraded in June and "Inspiring Plan" Launched

SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 10th to 12th, OPPO Support launched the "Inspiring Plan" and upgraded its Service Day in 23 regions around the world, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates etc. It is noteworthy that OPPO Service Day event, originally held on the 10th of each month, is extended to three days from this June. (In case of local holiday, the event will be postponed to the first day after the holiday.) Furthermore, OPPO prepared exclusive 10-30% discounts on screens, battery, and back cover refresh of the designated models, as well as accessories 10% off purchase. More surprise services like manicure, make-up were also available at the service center in June. Besides, for users who live far away from the local service centers, there were outdoor stalls for them to enjoy the event, too.

Since OPPO Service Day event was initially launched in October last year, it has covered more than 300 OPPO Service Centers, 23 countries and regions so far. "Inspiring" is one of OPPO's core ideas for developing its customer service. OPPO has always believed that good after-sales service is not merely about repair. Instead, it should be a process of helping users gain inspiration on the daily use and maintenance of smartphones. Moreover, OPPO puts user experience as top priority and improves services according to users' feedbacks, which is also an inspiring process for OPPO to grow up. Inspiring Plan, is an upgraded Service Day event in June based on the concept of inspring. OPPO will continue to provide favorable service events for users from 10th to 12th of each month with the core idea of "Care& Reach".

As OPPO keeps on providing better service during this pandemic, it would like customers to be assured that OPPO is a brand that cares about customer's safety and puts it at the utmost priority. OPPO Service Centers strictly follow guidelines set in accordance with the government requirements. All of OPPO staff at the service centers are required to wear a face mask, check their body temperature, clean and disinfect the store daily, and provide hand sanitizers for customers.

If you are interested in the specific service benefits on OPPO Service Day, feel free to ask local service specialist team. Welcome to enjoy OPPO Service Day.

Know more: https://support.oppo.com/

SOURCE oppo