Oprah Winfrey Leads Several Major Philanthropists In Funding Scholarships To South LA Residents Via SoLa Impact's CORE Fund

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South LA Forward initiative, a collaboration between SoLa I Can Foundation, SEE-LA and Watts Healthcare Corporation, announced a $3 million donation from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation in support of the South LA area. In addition to Oprah Winfrey, leading philanthropists including Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross, Ashley and Marc Merrill, Live Nation Entertainment, and several corporations have made donations as part of the Founder's Circle of donors.

The COVID Retraining and Recovery (CORE) Fund, set up by SoLa Impact's non-profit affiliate, SoLa I Can Foundation, will provide up to 200 scholarships to South LA Residents that have been laid-off or furloughed due to COVID-19. It will specifically focus on enabling vocational degrees in healthcare and technology in an effort to create jobs and pathways to economic advancement for South LA's predominantly Black and Latinx community. For more information on resources available and how to apply for a scholarship, please visit https://www.sola-resources.com/core-fund .

Winfrey reached out to organizations that were supporting needs arising from the pandemic, while also addressing systemic inequality and social justice. As part of the initiative, SoLa I Can Foundation partnered with two other non-profits, SEE-LA and Watts Healthcare Corporation, to establish "South LA Forward" to address the urgent needs of the community including food insecurity, access to healthcare, and economic disparity.

"As I continue to seek out ways to support underserved communities, I was struck by the unique multi-layered approach to effect real change to the systematic barriers of access to healthy food, quality health care and educational opportunities," said Winfrey.

"We were incredibly honored to be selected by the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation," stated Sherri Francois, the Executive Director of SoLa Impact's I Can Foundation. "Via the CORE Fund, we will be able to truly change the trajectory of hundreds of lives. In addition to scholarships, the SoLa I Can team and our partners will be providing mentorship, coaching, tracking and ultimately job placement for the CORE Scholars. Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Iovine, the Merrills and several other donors not only gave their financial resources, but added insight, energy and passion to help catapult our initiative."

Martin Muoto, CEO of SoLa Impact, and a leading social impact investor in communities of color, added: "We quickly recognized that COVID-19 would have a disproportionate impact on the black and brown communities in Los Angeles, thus we launched the CORE Fund. We believe addressing economic inequality and racial injustice requires a wholistic approach – spanning education, housing and economic development – and are thrilled that Ms. Winfrey has been such a strong supporter in addressing these issues. We also want to recognize the early support of NaHCO3, the family office of Ashley and Marc Merrill, whose early support helped catalyze the CORE concept."

About the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation:

Guided by the intention of supporting those in need, the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation (OWCF) supports organizations around the world. Since 1993, OWCF has contributed millions in grants and donations to organizations that serve children, families and communities, with a specific focus on youth education. For more information, please visit Oprah.com/OWCF .

About SoLa Impact's I Can Foundation

The SoLa I Can Foundation , a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact , aims to improve the lives of South LA residents through affordable housing, education, and economic development. We strive to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty by providing educational scholarships, mentorship, job readiness and access to development experiences. SoLa Impact's Beehive campus will house dozens of minority-owned and women-owned entrepreneurs. See https://www.sola-resources.com/core-fund .

