OpsTrakker's Electronic Logbook and Forms software releases major update

STILLWATER, Minn., Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enhanced Information Solutions announces the release of OpsTrakker Version 1.3, a powerful electronic logbook solution that replaces paper systems for highly regulated GMP manufacturing. Combining an HTML5 web console with a browser-based or native mobile app, OpsTrakker delivers form authoring functionality with mobile execution agility. This release includes functionality Single Sign On (SSO) support for cloud deployments, PIN based authentication, more flexible and complex workflows, as well as multiple language packs.

Carefully designed and tested for regulated GMP environments, OpsTrakker dramatically improves manufacturing productivity by decreasing Review by Exception time. OpsTrakker can reduce manufacturing and quality review times by up to 95%. "The Review by Exception metrics demonstrate customer success by reviewing only the logbooks that are flagged with a deviation such as execution errors, omissions, and discrepancy investigations. This is a huge cost savings. Employees no longer waste time reviewing every logbook doing repetitive work that slows people down," says Rajeev Joshi, Principal at EIS. Customers who are ready to digitalize their paper systems can contact Enhanced Information Solutions to plan out an implementation strategy that avoids high project risks, delayed timelines, and high costs. OpsTrakker' s Version 1.3 ensures continuous improvement for manufacturing functionality in a cost-effective manner.

To order OpsTrakker 1.3 or to view a software demonstration, please call Enhanced Information Solutions, Inc. at 651.351.9227 or email at info@eisinc.com. Additional information can be found at opstrakker.com

About Enhanced Information Solutions

EIS is a system integrator focused on computer systems that optimize life science manufacturing. From manufacturing mobile apps installed on such devices as the iPad to the implementation of full-featured Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), EIS provides software solutions that meet manufacturing needs. Consultants have expertise in all stages of the software project life cycle, including vendor selection, requirements gathering/analysis, design, implementation, validation, and ongoing support.

