OPSWAT Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and trusted by more than 1,000 global organizations for providing comprehensive and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect against malware and zero-day attacks, today announced they have moved their corporate headquarters and operations from San Francisco, California to Tampa, Florida.

"Relocating our headquarters to Tampa is an incredible milestone that not only signals rapid growth but also our commitment to providing the best-in-class infrastructure protection to our global customers," said Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT. "While San Francisco will continue to be a strategic office location given its proximity to Silicon Valley and our West Coast partners and customers, we are excited to strengthen our East Coast presence and join Tampa's emerging technology and cybersecurity ecosystem."

The Tampa-based headquarters will serve as OPSWAT's 10th global office and its East Coast hub in the United States. The new headquarters location will position the company to better support its growing customer base. Over the next three years, the company plans to hire 100 employees in Tampa to add to its current 350-person global workforce and support its rapid growth.

"We are thrilled OPSWAT has decided to relocate its headquarters to Hillsborough County with the addition of new high-quality jobs for our residents," said Pat Kemp, chair of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. "We look forward to a strong partnership with OPSWAT and are committed to supporting the company's growth in Hillsborough County."

"OPSWAT's news is proof that Tampa's momentum for attracting exciting new companies remains strong," said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. "Tampa is home to a highly skilled and talented workforce and our hope is that other cybersecurity and technology organizations continue to recognize Tampa as an up-and-coming hub for innovation and opportunity."

The Tampa expansion comes one year after OPSWAT acquired Tampa-based Impulse, a cybersecurity company with market-leading Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. The new offerings have significantly enhanced the company's Secure Access offerings and MetaAccess Platform.

"We're excited to kick off the New Year with such a big win," said Jim Weiss, chair of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Credit Risk Executive with Fifth Third Bank. "Cybersecurity is one of our strategic growth areas and OPSWAT joins a growing list of cybersecurity companies that are thriving in Tampa due to our low costs, highly-skilled talent, and supportive technology ecosystem."

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

