OPTAVIA ACTIVE™ Now Available

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, today announced its OPTAVIA ACTIVE line is now available to Customers, following a successful pre-launch to independent OPTAVIA Coaches in July 2023. The line, exclusively available on OPTAVIA.com when you sign up to connect with an OPTAVIA Coach, includes OPTAVIA ACTIVE Essential Amino Acid (EAA) Blend and OPTAVIA ACTIVE Whey Protein, with additional products expected to be rolled out next year.

The new line encourages the Habit of Healthy Motion, a key component of any health and wellness journey, and is scientifically designed to support muscle health. Research suggests that people lose between 3-8% of their muscle mass every decade after the age of 30, a process that accelerates past the age of 601. Led by the company's team of researchers, food scientists, nutritionists and other scientific experts, OPTAVIA ACTIVE Essential Amino Acid (EAA) Blend and OPTAVIA ACTIVE Whey Protein are designed to address age-related muscle mass decline and support overall muscle health.

"OPTAVIA ACTIVE was born out of a desire from our Community for more effective options supporting an active lifestyle than those currently offered in the marketplace," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "With our strong scientific and clinical heritage, OPTAVIA takes a comprehensive approach, beginning with products that are powerful tools to support a health and wellness journey. With more than one billion adults across the world not meeting the recommended guidelines for physical activity, the World Health Organization developed a global action plan to reduce physical inactivity by 15% by 20302. It's time to put the power of our Community to work toward that goal."

The new products work within existing OPTAVIA plans for those looking to achieve or maintain their optimal weight but also are a great solution for people wanting to enhance their health and wellbeing through movement. OPTAVIA ACTIVE products are backed by science, made with no colors, flavors or sweeteners from artificial sources and are Informed Sport certified – a global standard in sports nutrition quality control that ensures its certified products contain no banned substances.

"Muscle turnover is a natural process, and as we age, the body becomes less efficient and effective at repairing and replacing muscle," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RDN, Vice President, Scientific and Clinical Affairs of Medifast. "Lifestyle modifications continue to be the cornerstone of long-term health and wellbeing, and while you can't stop your numerical age from increasing, you can control how you treat your body and the habits you build as you age – including choosing scientifically formulated products that support muscle protein synthesis and staying active through both formal exercise and everyday movement."

OPTAVIA ACTIVE Essential Amino Acid (EAA) Blend

Essential amino acids are the building blocks of protein and muscle tissue, which cannot be produced naturally by the body and therefore must be supplied through diet. OPTAVIA ACTIVE EAAs are a clinically studied and effective blend of eight essential amino acids, including an impressive 3.5 grams of leucine per serving and a 4:1:1 ratio of branched chain amino acids – which make it specifically designed to help activate muscle protein synthesis, the natural process where protein is produced to repair or build new muscle. This specially crafted formula can help support healthy muscle*, regardless of fitness level, and is recommended for consumption during or immediately after exercise. The easy-to-blend drink mix comes in two refreshing flavors, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Mango, both of which contain no stimulants.

OPTAVIA ACTIVE Whey Protein

OPTAVIA ACTIVE Whey Protein is a source of high-quality protein that supports muscle growth and post-workout recovery. The product has 24g of protein per serving to help build muscle mass and strength with exercise while helping to reduce feelings of hunger. The product comes in two flavors, Vanilla and Chocolate, and is recommended for consumption within 60 minutes after exercise but can also be enjoyed anytime as part of a protein-balanced meal plan.

Like all OPTAVIA lifestyle plans, OPTAVIA ACTIVE Customers also get access to a proprietary system for habit creation and the support of a dedicated Coach and Community to help them achieve their goals in every area of life – motion, sleep, mind and more. OPTAVIA ACTIVE is specifically formulated to work within OPTAVIA's clinically proven plans for weight loss or maintenance, creating a seamless experience based on individual health goals. For example, the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 ACTIVE Plan is designed to support a gentle, but efficient fat burning state while providing adequate protein to help retain muscle mass — ensuring even those small movements count.

Medifast has also launched a partnership with Aaptiv, a leading fitness app, to provide personal training for everybody and every goal. Through the app, users have access to more than 8,000 on-demand, guided workouts across 15+ class categories and 60+ fitness and wellness programs as well as a global community feed where they will find further advice and support.

The company's proprietary OPTAVIA app has also been updated to include features supporting the new ACTIVE platform, including an integrated motion tracker. The app is designed to help OPTAVIA Customers track and document their health journey and offers a convenient resource to guide Customers on their paths to a healthier lifestyle.

Now through October 31, 2023, Customers can save $10.00 on the purchase of up to three OPTAVIA ACTIVE products, for a maximum of $30.00 savings, in addition to $7.00 flat rate shipping with the purchase of two or more OPTAVIA ACTIVE products. VisitOPTAVIA.com/en/us/products-programs/motion-active to learn more about OPTAVIA ACTIVE, connect with a Coach and purchase products.

OPTAVIA's lifestyle plans deliver clinically proven health benefits and have impacted more than 3 million lives to date. With the introduction of OPTAVIA ACTIVE, the brand has the potential to impact more lives than ever before.

Follow Medifast and OPTAVIA on social media for more information and company updates.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, which provides people with a simple, yet comprehensive approach to help them achieve lasting optimal health and wellbeing. OPTAVIA's lifestyle plans deliver clinically proven health benefits as well as evidence-based tools, including scientifically developed products and a framework for habit creation reinforced by independent Coaches and Community support. As a physician-founded company with a 40+ year history, Medifast is a leader in the U.S. weight management industry. The company continues to innovate and build upon its scientific and clinical heritage to fulfill its mission of offering the world Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Medifast was recognized in 2023 by Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies and in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com and OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "expect" or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Medifast's objectives, strategies, plans, goals, outlook or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Medifast and are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, among others: risks associated with Medifast's direct-to-consumer business model; disruptions in Medifast's supply chain; Medifast's inability to continue to develop new products; effectiveness of Medifast's advertising and marketing programs, including use of social media by independent OPTAVIA Coaches; Medifast's inability to maintain and grow the network of independent OPTAVIA Coaches; the departure of one or more key personnel; Medifast's inability to protect against product liability claims; Medifast's planned growth into domestic and international markets; adverse publicity associated with Medifast's products; fluctuations of Medifast's common stock market price; the prolonged effects of COVID-19 on consumer spending and disruptions to Medifast's distribution network, supply chains and operations; increases in competition or litigation; and the consequences of other geopolitical events, including natural disasters, global health crises, acts of war, climate change, regulatory changes, increases in costs of raw materials, fuel, or other energy, transportation, or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment, labor shortages, supply chain issues and the resulting impact on market conditions and consumer sentiment and spending. Although Medifast believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2804956/

2 https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/physical-activity

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optavia-active-now-available-301926872.html

SOURCE Medifast