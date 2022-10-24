Opthea Appoints Timothy Morris As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Opthea Limited (OPT) announced the appointment of Timothy Morris as Chief Financial Officer, effective 24 October 2022. He joins the company from Humanigen, Inc. where he served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer since his appointment in August 2020. Previously, Morris was Chief Financial Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea, said: "Morris has a proven track-record that includes financial management of companies that have successfully developed and commercialized small molecules, biologics, and cell therapy. His expertise in the field and extensive investor networks will further help to position Opthea as a globally recognized leader in ophthalmology."