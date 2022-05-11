Opti9 Announces Amazon Web Services Migration Services Competency

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner headquartered in Garden City, NY, announced today it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Services Competency status. This designation recognizes that Opti9 provides expert services to help customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

Achieving the AWS Migration Services Competency differentiates Opti9 as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with the AWS process of Assess, Mobilize, and Migrate. Opti9 helps prepare customers for migration with accurate cost forecasting, migration strategy planning, licensing navigation, and access to AWS funding through programs such as the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly in the AWS cloud environment.

"We continue to identify ways we can add value for our customers and improve their cloud journey. Our experience and people will drive our collective success," said Kyle Nelson – Opti9 CRO. "Our AWS Migration Services Competency assures our customers that we are experts in working with AWS migration projects, which will only add to the value that we provide. We are grateful for our continued relationship with AWS, and gaining this competency gives us even more credibility as a top cloud services provider in North America."

About Opti9

About AWS

