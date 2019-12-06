Optical Sensors Market Revenue to Surpass USD $36 Billion by 2026, Registering Around 9% Growth: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 5, 2019 According to latest report "Optical Sensors Market by Product (Photoelectric Sensors {Through Beam, Retro-Reflective, Diffuse}, Ambient & Proximity Light Sensors, Image Sensors {Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS), Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)}, Fibre Optic Sensors {Extrinsic, Intrinsic}), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, Medical), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of optical sensors will cross $36 billion by 2026. The growing demand for industrial automation is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Some of the major findings in the optical sensor market report include:

Growing prominence for Industry 4.0 aids to increase the opportunity for the optical sensor market

Stringent regulatory framework for ADAS in Europe is projected to drive the market for optical sensors

is projected to drive the market for optical sensors Increasing demand for photoelectric sensors in an industrial manufacturing application, owing to their compact size and high detection feature

Rising mobile phone manufacturing in India is likely to enhance the industry. According to the Indian Ministry of Electronic and IT, 500 million mobile phones are expected to be produced in India by 2019, valued to USD $46 billion .

is likely to enhance the industry. According to the Indian Ministry of Electronic and IT, 500 million mobile phones are expected to be produced in by 2019, valued to USD . Prominent companies present in the optical sensors market include Magna International, ROHM Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc, SICK AG, and Honeywell International Inc.

The rising adoption of smartphones worldwide is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the optical sensor market. These sensors offer several features in smartphones including high camera resolution, security features, etc. Major OEMs are implementing optical sensors in their products to cater to the market demand. For instance, in February 2018, AMS supplied its newly developed light and infrared proximity sensor for Apple smartphones. These sensors were designed by Apple for 3D facial recognition for use in its upcoming handsets.

Fiber optics sensors account for high growth opportunities in aerospace and defense applications, owing to their high resistance in harsh environments such as high pressure, high temperature, chemical corrosion, intense EMI, and high-voltage environment. Therefore, growth in the aerospace industry is likely to boost the demand for the fiber optical sensors market. For instance, in October 2019, the Indian Air Force took the delivery of fighter aircraft 'Dassault Rafale' in the Dassault Aviation site. Thirty-six fighter aircraft are expected to be assembled in France and shipped in a few years.

Rising initiatives by the government for innovative lightening technology are projected to drive the demand in the optical sensor market. For instance, the city of Chicago is scheduling to replace 270,000 city lights with intelligent control and LED lights in the next four years from 2019 to 2022. Through this initiative, it is expected to save energy cost up to USD 10 million per year. This will accelerate the demand for optical sensors in the intelligent lighting system in the region.

Companies in the optical sensors market are adopting various developmental strategies that include product innovations, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to obtain strong capabilities from other players. For instance, in February 2019, Rockwell Automation, Inc. launched a new photoelectric sensor for material handling, packaging, and food & beverage application. The sensor is highly reliable and offers long-distance detection for a wide range of applications.

