OpticsPlanet.com Announces Exclusive Partnership with TRYBE Defense™️

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpticsPlanet.com, the leading online destination for technical and high-performance gear, is proud to announce that they will now be offering TRYBE Defense's selection of firearm parts and accessories, along with innovative optics at a great value.

TRYBE Defense manufactures high-quality parts in pursuit of their mission of creating exciting ways to improve a firearm and its performance at the range. The team at TRYBE is composed of skilled firearms enthusiasts who know that getting the perfect shot is a combination of skill and great gear.

Part of the vast collection of gear that TRYBE has to offer includes their innovative riflescope accessory known as the 'Enhancer,' which magnifies a scope's zoom capability.

OpticsPlanet.com is known for carrying high-quality gun part brands such as Aero Precision, Spike's Tactical, and Geissele. Now, with the addition of TRYBE Defense, OpticsPlanet continues its expansion in to the gun parts and accessories market by offering customers competitive gear to meet their needs.

TRYBE Defense products are available for purchase directly at http://www.OpticsPlanet.com.

