OpticsPlanet, Inc. Announces the 2019 Brilliance Awards Winners

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpticsPlanet.com, the leading online destination for technical and high-performance gear, has announced the winners of the 2019 Brilliance Awards.

Over 1 million products were evaluated by product experts in an effort to narrow down the best products of 2019 in their respective categories. Industry brands whose products are chosen are honored with the prestigious Brilliance Awards.

This year there were 18 winners selected as the 2019 Brilliance Awards Winners:



2019 Product of the Year: Sig Sauer ROMEO5 1x20mm Red Dot Sight

New Brand of the Year: Grey Ghost Precision

Best Riflescope of 2019: Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x24 Riflescope

Best Red Dot Sight of 2019: Holosun HS507C Micro Red Dot System

Best Rangefinder of 2019: Nikon Black RangeX 4k Rangefinder

Rangefinder Best Binocular of 2019: Zeiss Victory RF 10x42 Rangefinder Binoculars

Best Spotting Scope of 2019: Vortex Razor HD 27-60x85

Best Night Vision of 2019: ATN X-Sight 4k Pro Edition 5-20x Day/Night Riflescope

Pro Edition 5-20x Day/Night Riflescope Best Thermal Optic of 2019: ATN THOR 4 640x480 2.5-25x Thermal Smart HD Riflescope

4 640x480 2.5-25x Thermal Smart HD Riflescope Best Crossbow of 2019: Ravin R10 Crossbow

Best Archery Accessory of 2019: Hawke Sport Optics XB30 Crossbow Scope

Best Flashlight of 2019: Streamlight ProTac HL 5-X Flashlight, 250-3500 lumens

Best Weapon Light of 2019: Cloud Defensive OWL – Optimized Weapon Light

Best Shooting Accessory of 2019: Leapers UTG Heavy Duty Recon 360 Bipod

Best AR15 Part of 2019: Aero Precision 5.56 AR15 Bolt Carrier Group

Best Trigger of 2019: Rise Armament RA-140 Super Sporting Trigger

Best Knife or Multitool of 2019: Leatherman MUT Multi Tool

Best Telescope of 2019: Celestron NexStar Evolution 8 Telescope

"2019 was full of many outstanding products from top industry brands, our panel of experts had a tough time voting on the best of each category," said Meghan O'Laughlin, campaign manager at OpticsPlanet, Inc. "We are proud to recognize each of the 18 winners with an award that showcases their dedication to creating highly-rated dependable products."

For more information on the 2019 Brilliance Awards visit GearExpert.com.

About OpticsPlanet, Inc.

Founded in 2000, OpticsPlanet, Inc. is the leading online destination for technical and high-performance gear. OpticsPlanet, Inc. serves demanding enthusiasts and professionals who are passionate about their jobs, serious about their recreation, and devoted to their service. Currently offering over 1 million items from over 3,500 brands in over 500 specialty categories, OpticsPlanet.com's wide selection of outdoor sporting goods, military and law enforcement gear, as well as scientific products and eyewear.

In 2019, the company was recognized for the 12th straight year by Internet Retailer Magazine as one of the top 200 e-retailers in the United States. OpticsPlanet, Inc. has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the country.

Other stores in OpticsPlanet, Inc.'s portfolio include OpticsPlanet.com, Dvor.com – the world's first members-only store devoted to gear and Tactical-Store.com. For more information, visit http://www.OpticsPlanet.com, and follow OpticsPlanet.com on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE OpticsPlanet, Inc.