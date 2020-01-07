Optima Health Chosen To Participate In The Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design Model

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Health announces that its Medicare Advantage program has been selected to participate in the Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model. This model lets Medicare try new ways to improve Medicare Advantage plans through unique benefits and member rewards.

Medicare selects plans that choose to differentiate to participate in this initiative. In 2020, the Optima Medicare Value (HMO) and Optima Medicare Prime (HMO) plans in Hampton Roads will offer VBID rewards and incentives.

"VBID allows us to think outside the box. When we approached our VBID design, we engaged our Care Management and Pharmacy teams to ensure we addressed specific member needs that we could not do through the traditional Medicare Advantage Plan design. Ultimately, VBID aligns with our primary mission to find ways of improving health every day," notes Patricia Darnley, senior vice president of government programs.

The Optima Health VBID plans include initiatives such as rewarding members for participating in wellness and health care planning activities. The Annual Wellness Visit and Advance Care Planning are examples of qualifying activities. Members with diabetes and behavioral health conditions can qualify for rewards for completing select care activities. Those with chronic conditions or who utilize multiple medications can qualify for Medication Therapy Management rewards. And, members who meet the criteria for following specific Part D vaccines are also eligible for rewards.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About Optima Health

Optima Health, based in Virginia, provides health insurance coverage to more than 510,000 members. With more than 30 years of experience, Optima Health offers a suite of commercial products including consumer-directed, employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, individual health plans, employee assistance programs and plans serving Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. Its provider network features approximately 30,000 providers including specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals across Virginia. Optima Health also offers programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs and integrated clinical and behavioral health services, as well as pharmacy management—all to help members improve their health every day. The company's goals are to provide better health, be easy to use and offer services that are a great value. Optima Health is a service of Sentara Healthcare. To learn more about Optima Health, visit www.optimahealth.com.

