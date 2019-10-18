Optima Tax Relief Named to "Most Community-Minded Companies" List for Third Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) has named Optima Tax Relief to the Civic 50 Orange County list for a third straight year. Optima and the other Civic 50 recipients were recognized during the annual Civic 50 OC Awards Luncheon, held Wednesday at the Hotel Irvine. The event featured a keynote address from Neil Bush, Chairman of Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to promoting volunteerism.

Presented by the OCBJ in partnership with OneOC, the Civic 50 OC recognizes the region's most community-minded companies. Honorees are selected for being exemplars of exceptional corporate citizenship, as displayed through the giving of their time, skills and other resources towards improving the quality of life in the community where they do business.

"We're honored to receive this recognition, and we're thankful to our staff for helping us achieve it," says Harry Langenberg, Managing Partner of Optima. "Our employees have enabled our company's mission of helping improve people's lives by donating generous amounts of their time, money, and expertise to charitable organizations."

Civic 50 recipients are chosen through an independently administered and scored survey developed by True Impact. The survey evaluates companies' community engagement programs on four levels: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

This past year, Optima's employees, along with matching donations from the company, contributed over $100,000 dollars to charity. They also put in over a thousand volunteer hours, providing on-site personnel for the Orangewood Children's Foundation, the Lakeview Senior Center, OC Toy Collective, and many other area nonprofits.

To further the meaningful impact it has in the community, in August, the company made volunteering an official part of its employee benefits package. Now, in addition to paid vacation and sick days, Optima's employees receive 20 hours of paid Volunteer Time Off. Employees can use these hours throughout the year to volunteer at local nonprofits of their choosing.

"Our civic engagement reflects the work we do as a company," says David King, Optima's CEO. "We work tirelessly to help our clients – and carry this effort into the entire community around us."

The Civic 50 OC list will appear in a special print edition of the Orange County Business Journal being published October 21, 2019. Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about Optima Tax Relief's charitable programs are welcomed to contact community@optimataxrelief.com.

--------

About Optima Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, and Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work" award. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

About Civic 50 Orange County

Since 2012, The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light, has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year as determined by an annual survey developed by True Impact. By benchmarking and celebrating best practices, it provides visibility and a framework for how local companies can use their employees' time, skills and other resources to improve the quality of life in our community.

About OneOC

OneOC is a 60-year old nonprofit 501c3 organization committed to accelerating nonprofit success through volunteer, training, consulting and business services. Serving Orange County, California, OneOC provides support and solutions to more than 750 nonprofit organizations and community initiatives each year. Since 2015, OneOC has also become a one-stop shop that provide smart, easy and impactful giving and volunteering services to companies. OneOC is affiliated with Points of Lights Institute, enabling participation in national community service initiatives and connection to a larger movement of change. For more information, visit OneOC.org.

SOURCE Optima Tax Relief, LLC