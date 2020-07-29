Optimal Networks Receives AWE Workplace Excellence Award

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimal Networks, a globally ranked IT services firm, received the Workplace Excellence Award from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) on July 15, 2020. For thirteen consecutive years, Optimal Networks has been recognized for their exemplary commitment to building a top-tier place to work in Montgomery County, MD. The IT firm along with 39 other recipients will be honored in a celebratory video that will be posted to the AWE website in the coming weeks. Awards include the 2020 AWE Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval, Health & Wellness Seal of Approval, EcoLeadership Award, and Diversity Champion Award.

Optimal Networks has been awarded the Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval on the basis of its innovative corporate culture, inventive management practices, workforce demographics, employee engagement and retention programs, commitment to corporate social responsibility, diversity and inclusion programs, workplace benefits and rewards, family-friendly policies, and comprehensive growth and learning opportunities.

"Fostering a strong company culture has always been a top priority for us," said Heinan Landa, Founder & CEO of Optimal Networks. "Creating an environment that encourages personal and professional growth (with some fun mixed in!) is pivotal to our success as a service organization, and we work hard to make every single person on our team feel valued, supported, and challenged. To be honored thirteen years in a row is incredibly rewarding."

This year marks the 21st year that AWE will recognize excellence in the workplace. All award recipients undergo a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professionals and Master's and/or Ph.D. level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

Additional details can be found at http://www.excellentworkplace.org.

About Optimal Networks

Optimal Networks is a Rockville, MD-based IT company that helps law firms and associations achieve measurable business results by way of thoughtful technology guidance and white-glove support. For nearly three decades, clients have turned to Optimal when they are spending too much time overseeing their IT team, are worried about the security of their data, or are concerned their technology isn't providing the mobility or flexibility that their employees and clients expect. For more, http://www.optimalnetworks.com, 240-499-7900, or info@optimalnetworks.com.

About AWE

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Discovery Communications, Mental Health Association (now EveryMind.), and Montgomery County, MD. Over the past 21 years, AWE has been dedicated to empowering employers to build excellence in the workplace as a means of supporting the quality of life for employees, their families, and the community at-large. AWE is devoted to increasing the number of excellent workplaces within the business community through education and recognition, as a means to enhance the quality of life of its citizens and empower economic growth. For more information: http://www.excellentworkplace.org

SOURCE Optimal Networks