Optimas Solutions Strengthens Commitment to Supply Chain Excellence

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions, a leading global industrial distributor and service provider for fastening and supply chain solutions, announced today the promotion of Randy Nelson, Vice President of Supply Chain and Strategic Sourcing and Matt Kubbinga, Director of Supply Chain. These seasoned supply chain veterans are responsible for strategic planning, procurement, supplier performance management, process optimization and automation, demand planning and forecasting, and inventory optimization.

"The expertise and knowledge of Randy and Matt enables Optimas to embrace continuous growth and future innovation," comments Marc Strandquist, President of the Americas at Optimas Solutions. "These promotions reflect the incredible leadership and hard work of the supply chain team to fulfill on Optimas's commitment to being a best-in-class industrial distribution and service provider."

Vice President of Supply Chain and Strategic Sourcing, Randy Nelson has an extensive background in the Fastener Industry, with over 18 years at the executive level in Sourcing/Supply Chain with Supply Technologies and Brighton Best. Supplier Development and Sourcing/Purchasing Strategy were the key aspects of these positions. The remainder of his career was with two, large multi-national OEMs, supporting manufacturing efforts in the Supply Chain area, along with contracting, logistics, and business KPI's. Nelson's responsibilities are centered around the enhancement of worldwide sourcing, building an agile team, and process optimization that places intense focus on customers' needs to secure their supply chain and elevate competitiveness.

Matt Kubbinga moves into the new position of Director of Supply Chain, leading demand planning, forecasting and inventory optimization initiatives for the Optimas Americas. Kubbinga will use his broad knowledge of supply chain management to ensure customer inventory needs, optimization and efficiency with Optimas solutions. Previously, Kubbinga spent five years as Demand Planning Manager at Univar Solutions.

Both promotions bolster Optimas's effectiveness of customer supply chain management to provide stability and product availability, at the most optimal cost. The company's renewed focus on supplier relationships is based on collaboration, transparency, and proactively managing supply chain security.

About Optimas

Optimas is the leading global industrial distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products—giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Heather Leber

Marketing Manager

heather.leber@optimas.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimas-solutions-strengthens-commitment-to-supply-chain-excellence-301100565.html

SOURCE Optimas