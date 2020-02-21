Optimega Attends March ECRM with Their Game-Changing Omega-3 Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega gears up for a fruitful season at ECRM's Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is a networking event for emerging and established brands, and retailers to meet their perfect match. ECRM covers different program themes at each respective conference, specialized to the needs of the attending retailers.

The March 22nd through 25th focus on Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition is a perfect fit for Optimega. Since 2017, health and wellness brand Optimega has been revolutionizing the way people take their Omega-3s. Omega-3 fatty acids are the building blocks of overall health, but it can be difficult to get enough. Omega-3's must be taken from a food or supplement source, as they are not naturally occurring within the human body. Until now, the non-food options for supplementing Omega-3s have been a little tough to swallow.

Optimega's omega-3 shots are the ideal way to absorb this essential fatty acid. The shots are fruit juice flavored 2.5oz drinkable supplements with an impressive 1000mg of omega-3 fatty acids per shot, meaning they far exceed the market standard.

Drinking omega-3's instead of taking them in a pill form also comes with many nutritional advantages. Taking omega-3 as a liquid increases the bioavailability of the actual nutrients, meaning the omega-3 in Optimega's shots makes it to its intended locations in the body. Another major benefit to good-tasting liquid shots is they do not come with the unpleasant "burp effect" so commonly associated with taking fish oil in the form of liquid capsules, where the "fishy" taste can come back hours after they're taken.

Omega-3 act as a brain booster and helps increase mental clarity, energy, and cognitive ability. The powerhouse of omega-3 fish oil is the combined effect of DHA and EPA. Fish oil contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and are used together in the body to both treat and prevent several conditions, from memory loss to skin conditions, and even improved vision, because of the effect of DHA on the human retina.

Optimega's strength is in the specialization of their omega-3 formula to different customer needs, OMEGA Shots™ 50+, for users over age 50, targeting joint and cardiovascular health. And OMEGA Shots™ Prenatal is ideal for use during pregnancy and nursing.

Optimega is looking forward to sharing their Omega Shots with prospective retailers throughout the United States, confident their science-backed research and innovative product will be a hit. Look for them March 22nd through 25th at ECRM's Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch.

