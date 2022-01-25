Optimere Named to 2022 GovTech 100

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimere, the most comprehensive platform for public-sector and regulated communicators to address their ever-increasing compliance requirements today, announced it has been named to the prestigious GovTech 100 compiled and published by Government Technology magazine.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies in the United States. This recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that Optimere's solutions have been included.

Optimere was formed in 2021 from the merger of ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest, creating the most comprehensive platform for public sector and regulated communicators to address the ever-increasing regulatory burden. With Optimere, government agencies can ensure compliance and mitigate potential risks as they optimize communications across the web and social networks.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again by Government Technology," said Ray Carey, CEO of Optimere. "Our mission at Optimere is to build trust in digital communications by providing every government agency and organization with a comprehensive roadmap to make it easier to comply with regulations and standards that will enhance citizen trust in critical communications. We are committed to helping government and state agencies navigate the complex and ever-changing digital communications landscape."

About Optimere

Optimere is the leading provider of digital compliance, accessibility, and records management solutions that illuminate the path to trusted communications. Optimere has over 6,000 customers globally and is the maker of brands including ArchiveSocial, Monsido, and NextRequest. For more information, visit Optimere.com .

