Optimize your cloud career

When I use the term optimization, I often refer to finding the most efficient way to use technology. Cloud career optimization (CCO for those of you who love TLAs [three-letter acronyms]) is the notion of evaluating the best and most efficient career path. Yes, it’s great to find the best-paying job, but it’s better to find the best-paying job that also brings a smile to your face. With these two attributes, a job approaches full optimization.Careers in cloud computing all seem to have the same attributes. Either you can get a job that’s good enough and pays market rate for your skills, or you can find a job that provides opportunities for what you want to do now and into the future and pays what you want to make, within some limits.To read this article in full, please click here