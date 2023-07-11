Optimizely Announces Seasoned Retail Leader Angela Ahrendts DBE as Opticon 2023 Keynote Speaker

The newly released agenda features a diverse slate of experts with unique insight into the future of digital experiences.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced that visionary retail leader Angela Ahrendts DBE will keynote its annual user conference, Opticon 2023. Taking place in San Diego from October 10-12, Opticon 2023 will showcase how Optimizely's comprehensive marketing solutions have fueled lasting consumer-brand relationships and sustained growth for its customers and partners.

Optimizely has also released the full agenda for this year's conference, which arrives at a critical moment for marketers. As emerging technologies like generative AI open up new pathways and economic turbulence continues, marketers face pressure to innovate and prove ROI The three-day event will highlight the opportunities that come with this moment, affording practitioners and leaders a chance to glean relevant and actionable insights from Ahrendts and other industry experts.

Ahrendts has spent her over two-decade career merging the art and science of retail to innovative ends. She has spearheaded customer experience for some of the world's top retail brands, including Apple, Burberry, and Donna Karan. Most recently, she introduced an innovative, multidimensional customer journey as Senior Vice President of Apple Retail. She'll share with Opticon 2023 attendees how clarity of culture, values, and purpose can produce tangible business outcomes.

"We can't wait to return to San Diego and reconnect with members of the Optimizely community," said Optimizely CEO Alex Atzberger. "Over the past year, we've continued to invest in AI-accelerated workflows and experimentation-driven digital experiences that adapt to customer behaviors. Our keynote speaker, Angela, perfectly embodies that commitment to understanding the customer. We know our community will benefit from the sophisticated understanding of the customer journey and digital transformation she brings from her experiences at Apple, Burberry, and beyond."

Opticon 2023 will cap off an exciting year of growth for Optimizely. Amid ongoing analyst recognition of its content marketing and experimentation capabilities, the web experimentation category creator introduced new executives, including Welcome co-founder Shafqat Islam as Chief Marketing Officer and former PowerBI product leader Rupali Jain as Chief Product Officer.

The San Diego event will come to life thanks in part to Diamond sponsor Hero Digital and Gold sponsors Verndale, Velir, Whereoware, Rightpoint, and Contentsquare.

To view the full agenda, or to register, visit: Opticon 2023

