02.11.2023 10:30:00
Optimizing Contingent Labor to Significantly Reduce Operational Costs
PASSAIC, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockerbie & Co., a leader in human capital management (HCM) consulting, is pleased to announce a new service to optimize contingent labor, which will result in substantial cost reductions while maintaining operational efficiency for our clients.
Companies are increasingly relying on contingent labor to flexibly address their workforce needs. While this approach offers flexibility, it often comes with significant costs that can impact the bottom line. To tackle this challenge, Lockerbie & Co. has launched a service to optimize the use of contingent labor for our clients.
Key Highlights of the Initiative:
The benefits of this service are already evident for our clients, with Lockerbie & Co. experiencing a notable reduction in contingent labor costs while maintaining the same level of operational excellence. This cost optimization effort is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering superior value to our clients.
Lockerbie & Co. remains dedicated to innovation and efficiency, and this service to optimize contingent labor for our clients is a prime example of our commitment to adapting to the evolving business environment.
For further information and inquiries, please contact:
Sales@letsgetstrategic.com or visit www.letsgetstrategic.com
About Lockerbie & Co.: Lockerbie & Co. is a management consulting leader known for our human capital management (HCM) consulting services. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, we continuously strive to stay ahead in a competitive market.
