Optimum Seismic Donates $2,500 for Ridgecrest Quake Victims; Challenges Fellow SEAOSC Members to Match Donation

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimum Seismic, Inc. has announced it will donate a $2,500 challenge grant to the Structural Engineers Association of Southern California (SEAOSC) Foundation to assist in the Ridgecrest earthquake recovery effort.

The grant will match dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $2,500 all donations made by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 from donors who have not previously given to the Ridgecrest recovery effort.

"There has been an outpouring of response by our local Structural Engineering community to those affected by the recent Ridgecrest Earthquakes," says Dianne Ochoa SEAOSC Foundation Executive Director. "We appreciate Optimum Seismic has graciously offered to match up to $2,500 in donations to the SEAOSC Foundation for Earthquake Relief."

"SEAOSC's 1,100 members have a great opportunity to join together to assist the Ridgecrest area, and enhance awareness of all that structural engineers do to make our communities safer," say Optimum Seismic chief operating officer Ali Sahabi, a seismic resilience and sustainability expert.

Donations may be made on the SEAOSC Foundation website at: https://www.seaosc.org/Foundation-Donation. Other members or firms interested in matching funds, may contact Dianne Ochoa, SEAOSC Foundation Executive Director at (562) 908-6131.

SOURCE Optimum Seismic