Optimum Seismic is Sponsor of Santa Monica Chamber Installation Dinner June 12

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimum Seismic Inc. (http://www.optimumseismic.com) is honored to announce it is a Chair of the Board Sponsor of the 2019 Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner on June 12th at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. The 94th Installation Dinner is an opportunity for business and City leaders to come together as a community, enjoy networking, a Silent Auction, dinner the installation of the new Board Chair and an awards program in the Starlight Ballroom.

"Santa Monica is a vibrant city filled with diverse enterprises and dedicated community partners. Optimum Seismic is a valued partner to the Chamber and supports our many initiatives in the city including our biggest event of the year, the Annual Board Installation Dinner. Not only is Optimum Seismic protecting our future and making our city safer with their earthquake retrofit services, as a Chair of the Board Sponsor, they are also helping the Chamber build a future we can all be proud of," says Laurel Rosen, President, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce. "I am excited to work with this outstanding, incoming board of directors as we continue our efforts to advocate for and support new and existing businesses in Santa Monica. As our businesses thrive, so does our community. With support from companies like Optimum Seismic, our future is bright,"

According to the company's COO Ali Sahabi Optimum Seismic is proud to support the Santa Monica Chamber. "We are honored to be part of Santa Monica Family at large – a leading community with award winning sustainability and resilience practices. We are also eager to work together to keep our community a safe place to live, work and play," says Sahabi.

About the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce advocates and represents business' interests and issues facing the community. The Chamber provides the environment to help its members prosper and succeed through a proactive working partnership with all levels of government and community organizations to achieve a healthy local economy and quality of life.

About Optimum Seismic

Since 1984, Optimum Seismic (State License #1012702) has been making California cities safer, performing full-service seismic retrofit engineering & construction services on multifamily residential, commercial and industrial buildings throughout the state. To date, Optimum Seismic's licensed, bonded and insured engineering and construction experts have completed over 3,000 earthquake retrofits.

SOURCE Optimum Seismic, Inc.