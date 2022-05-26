Optiv Names Josh Locker Executive Vice President of Sales

DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has announced the appointment of Josh Locker as executive vice president of sales. Locker succeeds Nate Ungerott who spent 17 successful years at Optiv and will remain with the company in an advisory role through the end of the year.

Locker is responsible for Optiv's sales strategy, client solutions, strategic alliances and salesforce. He previously served as Optiv's senior vice president of enterprise and commercial sales for the U.S.

"For the past 10 years I've been fortunate to be a part of a company that recognizes the importance of cultivating client relationships while promoting a culture that invests in its people and communities. Today, I am incredibly grateful to our Optiv leadership team and Nate for giving me another opportunity to serve our clients and employees in a larger capacity," says Locker. "As the cyber advisory and solutions leader, our team remains committed to ensuring their success."

Locker joined Optiv in 2012 and has played an instrumental role in building a new region in the South Texas Enterprise and Louisiana market. With nearly 30 years of experience and a long track record of success leading sales teams, Locker has held various leadership roles in technology, manufacturing, engineering, operations and sales. His previous roles at Optiv include regional director and area vice president.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations face the reality that cyber resiliency is critical, and our clients rely on Optiv to deliver solutions that strengthen their security posture," says Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Josh's servant leadership mentality and a passion for the work we do will be crucial in further cultivating new and existing relationships. I also want to thank Nate for his years of service and dedication to helping lay the foundation for success that we've experienced as an organization."

