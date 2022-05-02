Optoma Introduces Versatile Smart 4K UHD Home Entertainment Projector

Optoma UHD55 delivers eye-catching, big-screen content for incredible entertainment experiences

FREMONT, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD projection brand worldwide* and the No. 1 DLP® projection brand in the Americas and worldwide**, continues its commitment to deliver the best home entertainment experience with the debut of the Optoma UHD55 smart true 4K UHD projector.

Immerse yourself in a true 4K UHD cinematic experience at home through stunning, larger-than-life images with the UHD55. Featuring 3,600 lumens of brightness, you can enjoy your movies with the lights on or in the evening. With an impressive 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio, the UHD55 is High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HLG compatible for brighter whites and deeper blacks resulting in brilliant color with 97% DCI-P3 coverage in wide color gamut mode with shutter enabled, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

For gaming enthusiasts, the UHD55 offers a built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode for an incredibly fast response time of 16ms in 4K at 60Hz and 4ms in 1080p at 240Hz, ensuring smooth and immersive gaming experiences. Additionally, the UHD55 offers smart tech integration features throughout, including seamless integration into smart homes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility.

Offering a sleek and compact design, the UHD55 provides versatile projection and easy content sharing at the touch of a button with the Creative Cast app which allows you to wirelessly display images, documents, and videos from up to four devices.

"We remain committed to meeting the demands for flexible display solutions which have expanded in the home entertainment market during the pandemic. The new Optoma UHD55 combines top-of-the-line features to meet the needs of home entertainment enthusiasts, delivering on image quality, performance and functionality – all at a market-leading price," said Allen Pestell, Head of Product Marketing, Optoma.

Built for hassle-free installation, the UHD55 offers vertical lens shift, 1.3x zoom and 3x3 warping to ensure seamless set-ups in any setting. The UHD55 also features two HDMI 2.0 inputs for connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices, as well as RS-232 connectivity.

Additional features of the Optoma UHD55 include:

Resolution: 3480 x 2160 True 4K UHD

UHD Brightness: 3,600 ANSI lumens

Contrast Ratio: 1,200,000:1

Light source: Lamp, up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode

HDR and HLG compatible

Wide Color Gamut support: 97% DCI-P3

Smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatibility

1.3x optical zoom

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, vertical lens shift and 3x3 warping

The Optoma UHD55 is available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $1,799 and in Canada for $2,599.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/uhd55

