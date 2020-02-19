Optronics Introduces Industry's First Compliant, Smoke-Lens LED Stop, Tail, Turn, Backup and Clearance Marker Lamps

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, announced the introduction of five new LED lamps with Optronics' unique Smoke-Lens effect. The lamps' darkened lenses help them blend into a vehicle's body contours, presenting a clean, non-invasive and stylish look.

The Smoke-Lens offering includes 6-inch oval and 4-inch round stop, tail, turn lamps, a 6-inch oval backup lamp and a three-quarter-inch PC-rated clearance marker lamp. Optronics is also introducing a 20-inch Smoke-Lens version of its popular Thinline series surface-mount LED stop, tail, turn light bar, complete with a matte black mounting base/bezel.

"Optronics has been unrivaled in its introduction of high-style lighting to the commercial vehicle market," Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International, said. "Our new Smoke-Lens LED lamps closely follow trends in the consumer automotive lighting segment, and give OEMs and upfitters the ability to further differentiate their vehicle designs through creative lighting."

In fact, blackout-lens lamps have been seen in the automotive aftermarket for several years. The problem that has plagued them is their lack of regulatory compliance. The very dark lenses that make them visually interesting also make them less able to emit the requisite amount of light to pass federal requirements.

"In order to meet federal and international standards, Optronics' engineers had to overcome a number of optical challenges," said Kyle O'Dell, director of engineering for Optronics International. "I'm proud to say that our world-class technical team met the challenges and that all of our new Smoke-Lens LED lamps meet FMVSS 108 and CMVSS 108 photometric requirements for visibility and safety."

According to Joe Lewis, vice president of CM Truck Beds, the new lamps are hitting the market at just the right time. CM Truck Beds will be displaying Optronics' new 6-inch oval LED Smoke-Lens stop, tail, turn and three-quarter-inch clearance marker lamps as a concept on one of its TM Bodies in booth 2415 at the 2020 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Ind., March 4-6.

"Our TM Body has clean and sleek black finish and Optronics' new Smoke-Lens LED lamps enable us to enhance that look," Lewis observed. "Certain segments of the commercial vehicle marketplace are highly influenced by automotive trends, and our TM Body is a great example of ongoing shifts in the industry focused on function and cosmetic appeal."

The new 6-inch oval Smoke-Lens stop, tail, turn lamp; 6-inch oval backup lamp; three-quarter-inch PC-rated clearance marker lamp; and 20-inch Thinline series surface-mount LED stop, tail, turn light bar are available now. The 4-inch round stop, tail, turn lamp is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020. The lamps, lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. The lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, these lamps come with no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 12,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light- to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an IATF 16949 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Goshen, Indiana and Winnsboro, Texas. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.

