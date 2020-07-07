Optronics Presents Smart, Dimmable, Super-Bright, Ultra-Thin Opti-Brite Diamond Series LED Interior Lamps

TULSA, Okla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, unveiled its new Opti-Brite Diamond Series LED Interior Lamps today. The thin, surface-mount lamps are dimmable and able to remember previous intensity settings. Diamond Series lamps are designed for broad interior application flexibility and can be wired to operate manually or use their passive infrared sensors (PIR) to automatically illuminate in the presence of human movement.

The distinctive diamond-shaped lamps feature daylight LEDs that emit light within the color temperature range of natural sunlight. At just half an inch thick, the surface-mount, hardwired lamps can be installed on ceilings, in compartments, under cabinets and virtually anywhere else light is needed inside a vehicle.

The Opti-Brite Diamond Series LED Interior Lamps come in two sizes. The 66-LED model ILL02 measures 13.5 inches and boasts an output of 2,000 lumens. The 36-LED model ILL03 measures just 6.7 inches, but still delivers a 1,500 lumen output. Snap-on trim rings are available for both lamp models and come in white, black and chrome finishes.

"Opti-Brite Diamond Series Lamps are compact, bright and feature-rich, and with their memory function, they are like nothing else on the interior lighting market," Marcus Hester, vice president of sales and marketing for Optronics International, said. "Their low profile allows these lamps to be mounted almost anywhere, and their built-in intelligence enables them to provide and remember precisely the amount of illumination the user needs."

Four activation options are available for the Diamond Series Lamps. Users can choose SmartTouch with its dimming and memory feature, PIR with its infrared motion-sensing feature, a manual on and off switch or a no-switch design.

Optronics' innovative SmartTouch feature gives users an integrated, centrally located touch switch for on, off and dimming functions. Once dimmed to the desired level, the lamp can be cycled on and off while remembering its last brightness setting.

"OEMs, bodybuilders and anyone installing Diamond Series Lamps will love the thin-line design and ease of installation," Hester said. "Because lamp wiring will easily fit through just a quarter-inch hole, the structural integrity of interior surfaces can be totally preserved."

Installation of the lamps is easy, requiring just two fasteners. Diamond Series Lamps are designed to be versatile and can accommodate both 12-volt and 24-volt vehicle electrical systems.

The Opti-Brite Diamond Series Lamps models ILL02 and ILL03 are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020. The lamps, lenses and housings are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sonically welded. The lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects their electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, these lamps come with no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 20,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

To view high-resolution product images and a video of the new 66-LED Opti-Brite Diamond Series model ILL02 and the 36-LED Opti-Brite Diamond Series model ILL03, please visit http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/DiamondSeries.aspx

About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light- to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has an IATF 16949 certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Goshen, Indiana and Winnsboro, Texas. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.

Opti-Brite and SmartTouch are trademarks of Optronics International.

SOURCE Optronics