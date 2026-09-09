Opus Genetics Stock Surges 38% On Positive Gene Therapy Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Opus Genetics, Inc. (IRD) is trading at $5.99, up $1.64 or 37.90 percent from its previous close of $4.34 on Wednesday.

The stock opened at $5.33 and has traded between $5.32 and $7.07, with volume reaching 32.46 million shares versus an average volume of 1.13 million on the Nasdaq. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $7.07, compared with a 52-week low of $1.32.

The sharp rise follows positive 3- and 6-month results from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 BIRD-1 trial evaluating OPGx-BEST1 in patients with BEST1-related retinal diseases. All five participants showed clinically meaningful improvements in at least one measure of visual function, while structural improvements were seen in four participants. The treatment also showed a favorable safety profile, with no serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities or intraocular inflammation.