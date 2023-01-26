26.01.2023 13:50:00

Opus Inspection signs agreement to purchase Applus Technologies

EAST GRANBY, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Inspection, Inc. ("Opus") has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of Applus Technologies, Inc. ("ATI"). Upon completion of the acquisition, which is expected to close within the next 30 days, ATI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Opus and will continue with a focus on customer service as before. 

Opus Logo

The Opus and ATI organizations complement each other well and, once this transaction is fully closed, the combined group will provide market leading operational and technical expertise to its current and future customers.  

Mr. Andy McIntosh, CEO of Opus Inspection, Inc. stated, "A warm welcome to the employees of ATI. We are very much looking forward to having you join and become a part of the Opus family. Your experience, technical know-how and focus on customer service further strengthens our organization and will make us a better company overall."

Contact: Jim Sands
Phone: (860) 392-2174
Fax: (860) 392-2105
Jim.Sands@opusinspection.com
www.opus.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-inspection-signs-agreement-to-purchase-applus-technologies-301731490.html

SOURCE Opus Inspection, Inc.

