Opus IVS Awarded Two New Patents Covering Key Elements of ADAS Diagnostics and Remote Services

Undisputed Pioneer in Remote Services Now Holds Patents featuring the Foundation of Remote Diagnostics and 100% Accurate VIN Scanning to ADAS System Presence to Help Shops Complete Complex Vehicle Repairs

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents No. 11,295,277 (the '277 patent) and No. 11,257,307 (the '307 patent) further strengthening the company's intellectual property position and further asserting Opus IVS as the key innovator in Remote Diagnostic Services.

The '277 patent continues Opus IVS' protection of its significantly improved approach to diagnostic services through remote and remoting capabilities and lowers the cost for completing complex repairs. The '277 patent is foundational to all remote vehicle services activities and is a continuation of IVS subsidiary BlueLink's patent maintaining a priority date back to 2010. "An entire industry of Remote Diagnostic Services has been created since the BlueLink invention was developed and the '277 patent continuation reflects a confirmation of this innovation. This award by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office clearly asserts Opus IVS as the first innovator in Remote Diagnostics, which many others have since followed" said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS.

The '307 patent covers the productivity enhancement of determining the ADAS system presence on a vehicle, via reading vehicle data and reference against a database of ADAS information. The diagnostic scanning method is then selected based upon the presence of certain electronic systems. "Servicing ADAS equipped vehicles is complex. This new patent streamlines the workflow and reduces errors by simplifying the repair process for the vehicle repair shop. Having certainty as to what systems are on the vehicle is critical to a completed safe vehicle repair, and only Opus offers this capability," added Herron, a named inventor on the '307 patent.

Intellectual Property is the Strength of Opus IVS

Opus IVS is a technology company that innovates, with 6 new awarded and 17 new patent applications filed in 2022 – an additional 71 patents are either issued or pending. "These latest patents show the innovative DNA of Opus IVS with us now holding 45 U.S. patents and foreign design registrations," added Herron.

Experience the Difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

These new patents along with many other examples of Opus IVS innovation will be on display at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 issued and pending patents related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

