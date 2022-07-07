Opyn Market Appoints Travis Droupy as Vice President of Business Development, Positioning Company to Drive Continued Workers' Compensation Growth

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Market, the leading transformative healthtech company in delivering healthcare transparency and patient choices, announced today the appointment of accomplished sales leader Travis Droupy to Vice President of Business Development.

With over 20 years in the healthcare industry, much of it focused on workers' compensation, Droupy has a strong track record of successfully developing sales strategy and driving continuous revenue growth above plan with excellent client retention. He brings with him significant expertise and personal drive, which will allow Droupy to make immediate impact, as the demand for price transparency and faster speed to quality care continues to soar.

"Travis has a deep understanding of the complexities and needs of payors in the industry and possesses a drive to deliver clients new solutions that maximize their end gain," said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of Opyn Market. "His accomplishments with new business development initiatives, coupled with his effective growth strategies, firmly place him in a position to exponentially grow our client base. I'm excited to welcome him to the Opyn team."

Droupy joins the company from PeriCon Health, where he served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Prior to that, he held business development and leadership roles at top national corporations within the workers' compensation ancillary, PPO, and bill review markets. Here, he led teams in delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and spearheaded successful new growth initiatives and software platform activations.

"I've seen the difference Opyn Market is making with payors and injured workers," said Droupy. "Existing clients are receiving substantial savings from both decreased cost of quality care and increased speed to care, all while simplifying the experience for their injured workers and claims professionals. I couldn't be more excited to join Opyn Market, and to be partnering with clients to lead the tech-forward charge with the Opyn Market platform."

Droupy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing and Healthcare from the University of Texas-Dallas.

About Opyn Market

Opyn Market, a DBA of Transparent Health Marketplaces, Inc., is the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.

