OQ Successfully Completes Start-Up of Two New UNIPOL™ PE Reactor Lines in Sohar, Oman

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OQ is utilizing Univation Technologies' UNIPOL™ PE Process for its two 440,000 TPY polyethylene (PE) plants located within the Liwa Plastics Industrial Complex in Sohar, Oman. OQ started up these two world-scale plants with full-density polyethylene product capabilities allowing for product slate flexibility to cover a wide range of HDPE and LLDPE applications – including both conventional and specialty grades. This is part of the progress OQ is making towards a more sustainable future of their polymer products and polymer production.

OQ has chosen a full range of Univation's technology platforms including PRODIGY™ Bimodal HDPE Technology to enable production of high-performance bimodal HDPE products including PE100 pipe and bimodal HDPE film applications. Moreover, OQ will access Univation's ACCLAIM™ K-100 HDPE Technology which enables a broad range of unimodal HDPE products including advantaged HDPE films and durable large part blow molding articles. OQ further selected Univation's UCAT™ Resin Technology which satisfies a wide array of large-volume applications including highly competitive HDPE and LLDPE products. Additionally, OQ started metallocene PE production using Univation's XCAT™ Metallocene PE Technology to meet the growing demand for metallocene-based films which includes sustainable, high-performance food packaging solutions and durable bulk packaging applications.

As an enhancement for their operations training programs, OQ chose Univation's advanced software platform for virtual process training ("UNIPOL™ PE Virtual Plant Simulator – UVPS"). The UVPS software provides the OQ team with Univation's latest generation process simulator training tool. UVPS allows for an impactful, realistic training experience that includes all the major process operations of the UNIPOL™ PE Process and incorporates both routine and non-routine operational training experiences.

Luis Cirihal, President of Univation Technologies, commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with OQ on the successful start-up and ongoing operation of these new reactor lines. Our dedicated Univation teams continue to be focused on supporting OQ as they ramp up manufacturing capabilities across multiple PE product families licensed for the two units. We know that OQ will want to take full advantage of both of these flexible reactor platforms to produce highly competitive PE products in demand by their customers today. OQ can also have full confidence that these same reactor lines have tremendous capabilities to rapidly adjust product mixes to capture new, emerging customer opportunities in the future." Luis continued, "The Univation business model goes well beyond enabling the successful design, build, and start-up of polyethylene plants. Our aim is to cultivate lifelong relationships with our customer's long-term success in mind – and we desire to build on the already excellent partnership formed with the OQ team to help them achieve their business goals as they continue to successfully operate their two UNIPOL™ PE Reactor Lines".

Khalid Al Ghaithi, Liwa Plastics Operation - Vice President, also commented, "Selecting a proven technology platform with a demonstrated credibility for large capacity designs was an important criterion for OQ. Additionally, we also wanted to choose a technology licensor that has an undisputed record of delivering successful world-scale, multi-reactor projects - and we are well-pleased with our choice of Univation Technologies and UNIPOL™ PE Technology for the Sohar Industrial Complex project. Our team is excited and passionate about introducing our high-quality products into the market to satisfy both regional PE demand while also providing for export-ready products to meet our business objectives of serving critical customers in key export regions." Khalid Al Ghaithi furthered his comments, "Our OQ team looks forward to deepening the solid working relationship already established with the Univation team as we bring a range of new PE products to the marketplace. This enables us to support customers and partners to drive progress for the future and unlock the potential of the collaboration."

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product, and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com .

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks (Reg. U.S. Pat. and Tm. Off. and other countries) of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL and UCAT are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

About OQ

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. It emerged in late 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies, united to form a stronger, more efficient, and consolidated entity. We operate in 17 countries and cover the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production, to marketing and distribution of end-user products. Our fuels and chemicals are sold in over 60 countries worldwide. We also partner with local and international companies in the hydrocarbon sector to increase value for the shareholders and reap greater benefits for the communities.

Contacts

Univation Technologies, LLC

Duane Thompson

+1-713-892-3668

Email: dthompson@univation.com

OQ

Ronaldo Reago

Global Head of Marcom

+968 9139 7750

Email: ronaldo.reago@oq.com

