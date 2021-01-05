Ora Apartments Bring a New Way of Urban Living to the Seaport Waterfront

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company (LPC) and Phoenix Property Company (PPC) are pleased to present Ora, a mixed-use development offering high-end studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, now open in Boston's Seaport District.

Ora is a 12-story, mixed-use apartment community with 304 luxury units, as well as restaurant, retail and innovation space on the ground and garden levels. The building has been designed with a commitment to progressive thinking, innovation, luxury and connectivity. Select units feature open concept floor plans, private balconies, waterfront views, quartz countertops and keyless entry.

The themes of connectivity and luxury are reinforced by the building's shared amenities, which include concierge services, valet parking, a central public courtyard, a rooftop pool and a sky deck on the 12th floor with over 8,500 square feet of outdoor amenity space and sweeping views of downtown and Boston Harbor.

This project is the latest development among the growing residential and commercial activity in the Seaport District. LPC and PPC are committed to continuing this area's transformation and fostering growth across the entire region through public and private partnerships.

As part of this initiative for smart growth, Ora was designed with a commitment to climate resiliency and sustainability. The property is surrounded by a barrier built to withstand three feet of floodwater, based on FEMA and Massachusetts guidelines for rising sea levels over the next 30-40 years. It has also been awarded LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

The team behind Ora's leasing and marketing efforts describes the project as "a new way of urban living." The building's mission is to reflect the essence of the Seaport as a representation of "the new Boston." Through its architecture, services, and amenities, Ora has been deliberately designed to facilitate real connections for its residents, while offering the convenience and vibrancy of an urban neighborhood just steps from the Silver Line and minutes from South Station.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

About Phoenix Property Company

Since its formation in 1994 by founding principals Blake Pogue and Jason Runnels, Phoenix Property Company (PPC) has become a nationally recognized, diversified real estate company with investments and developments in many major cities across the United States. PPC has an extensive track record for award-winning multi-family, mixed-use, and student housing developments on infill and urban sites. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for identifying emerging neighborhoods and creating iconic properties to encourage further growth and revitalization. Find more information at www.phoenixpropertyco.com .

Contact

hello@oraseaport.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ora-apartments-bring-a-new-way-of-urban-living-to-the-seaport-waterfront-301199398.html

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company and Phoenix Property Company