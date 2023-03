Oracle: Java subscribers can renew under old terms

Current Oracle Java SE licensees are not required to move to the company’s controversial new Java subscription plan, which charges based on the number of employees rather than the number of actual Java users. Their current Java SE licenses and related support offerings will continue as usual.While the new per-employee licensing, called the Java SE Universal Subscription, is offered to brand new customers, Oracle still has customers running the previous Java SE licenses, which are based on the number of users or processors, Georges Saab, Oracle senior vice president of development, said in an interview last week.To read this article in full, please click here