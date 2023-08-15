Oracle Achieves Top Secret Cloud Authorization

Oracle expands support for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the U.S. Intelligence Community has authorized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to host Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) missions.

With fully redundant and geographically dispersed data centers, Oracle National Security Regions (ONSRs) are secured to the highest U.S. government classification levels for Top Secret/SCI workloads and are supported by government-cleared U.S. citizens, and only connected to U.S. government classified networks. Operations are performed from securely managed Cloud Network Operations Centers (CNOCs) by US Government-cleared engineers.

This new accreditation provides the Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community access to Oracle Cloud innovations and expands Oracle's enterprise accreditations to support unclassified, controlled unclassified information (CUI), and top-secret workloads. Oracle also offers customers access to dedicated cloud regions authorized at FedRAMP High/DISA IL2-4, DISA IL 5, and FedRAMP+.

TS/SCI authorization brings the Intelligence Community and the DoD closer to achieving their multicloud vision and accelerates adoption of commercial innovation for sensitive missions. Oracle's next-generation cloud delivers consistent high performance and resiliency for data-centric and performance-hungry national security systems on a cybersecurity infrastructure architected with Zero Trust principles.

With this new authorization, the Intelligence Community gains access to more than 50 Oracle Cloud services on Top Secret networks, with more services planned to become available in a continuous accreditation process. These services include not only core-networking, compute, and storage services, but also a broad range of integrated and modern cloud native services to advance mission success. Capabilities include:

"As an established partner to the IC and DoD, Oracle is proud to bring our next generation cloud services to bear against their most important work," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government Defense and Intelligence, Oracle. "This latest authorization reinforces our commitment to accelerating our nation's decision advantage to protect and advance our country."

Oracle is a long-standing strategic technology partner of the U.S. Government. With a full range of modern data management services, Oracle Cloud supports open cloud and data standards with an architecture powered by embedded AI and machine learning. The U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense use Oracle to securely collect, process, analyze, and disseminate data and applications across the enterprise. Globally, more than 1,000 public sector organizations are benefitting from Oracle's industry-leading technologies and superior performance.

