Oracle and Claro Partner to Expand Global Cloud Services in Colombia

Claro will offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its managed cloud services

Collaboration will enable organizations to take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's high performance, built-in security, and lower costs

Partnership is designed to modernize IT infrastructure and stimulate the economic recovery inColombia

AUSTIN, Texas and BOGOTA, Colombia, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle and Claro announced a partnership to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to public and private sector organizations and enterprises in Colombia. Claro will become the host partner for an Oracle Cloud region in Colombia, which will enable Claro to offer OCI platform services along with professional and managed services to help customers adopt cloud solutions. In addition, to help improve its customer service and billings processes, Claro will migrate over 100 on-premises servers running mission-critical workloads to OCI.

"Partnering with Claro accelerates the technology modernization of businesses and consumers across Latin America. Our collaboration with Claro will also accelerate cloud adoption, stimulate economic recovery, and spur competitiveness in these countries," said Germán Borromei, managing director, Oracle Colombia and Ecuador.

Claro has one of the broadest managed and professional services offerings in the Colombian market, including cloud infrastructure and platform-as-a-service capabilities. Businesses from all industries and the public and private sector in Colombia rely on Claro and its team of highly qualified professionals, who maintain the highest certifications in cloud and cybersecurity services. Oracle's hybrid offerings align with Claro's mission to respond to the needs of businesses and support the technology modernization in Colombia.

"We've reached another milestone in Colombia by hosting Oracle's first public cloud region in the country. With this, we continue to support the modernization of organizations in the public and private sector with a comprehensive and differentiated portfolio. Oracle chose our Triara Data Center, certified with ICREA 5, that complies with the highest security standards so that local businesses have access to database services and middleware applications from one of the leading cloud providers in the market," said Carlos Zenteno, CEO, Claro Colombia.

