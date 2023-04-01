|
01.04.2023 13:50:00
Oracle Cloud Expands Partnership With Nvidia. Does That Make Oracle Stock a Buy Now?
At Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest technology conference in March, the company highlighted more ways it's supercharging the cloud computing industry. Even Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is getting in on the action as it harnesses Nvidia's power to score some victories against its far larger incumbent rivals in the cloud infrastructure industry. Old tech giant Oracle is breathing some new life into its sprawling enterprise thanks to the cloud and Nvidia, but does that make the stock a buy?During Nvidia's March conference, it was announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) would be the first public cloud-computing service to offer the new Nvidia DGX Cloud service. The new service offers the ability to "rent" Nvidia's newest hardware systems via a cloud subscription without making a sizable purchase of the hardware directly. DGX Cloud is powerful and able to train advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
