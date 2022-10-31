|
31.10.2022 23:27:00
Oracle Cloud Native Environment 1.5.7 highlights Kubernetes
Oracle Cloud Native Environment, for developing cloud-native applications, has been enhanced to leverage the Kubernetes 1.24 container-orchestration platform.Kubernetes 1.24 accommodations are highlighted in Cloud Native Environment 1.5.7, which was unveiled earlier this month. Enhancements cover an improved container runtime setup, a deployment model for different components of the environment, and lifecycle management for infrastructure. Kubernetes 1.24 was released May 3. Also with this version, deployment of Cloud Native Environment itself has been made easier, Oracle said. The platform's command-line interface has been improved with commands for faster, more intuitive deployment.To read this article in full, please click here
