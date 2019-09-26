Oracle Cloud the Right Accessory to Support Kendra Scott's Growth

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2002, designer, philanthropist Kendra Scott took the jewelry world by storm with her fresh, fun designs and personal touch with customers. Today, her namesake brand has grown from a one-woman operation into a billion-dollar jewelry sensation with over 2,000 employees and 100 stores. As the retailer experiences significant growth year-over-year, it needed a way to better manage its inventory and customers to offer the same level of stellar experience it was built upon. Using Oracle Retail Services, the retailer is delivering on this promise by putting real-time insights into the hands of its associates.

With Oracle Retail, Kendra Scott can maintain a consistent and universal approach to tracking each stone and metal in its line to ensure an accurate, organized, and singular view of inventory. By monitoring the customer transactions, preferences, and history within Oracle Retail, store associates can guide shoppers to add pieces to an existing jewelry collection or browse similar styles. Moreover, significant others can now seek counsel from Kendra Scott associates to find the perfect gift.

"Our goal is to understand and deliver on the needs of the business. As an organization, we needed a partner who could deliver best in class retail functionality in the cloud. We chose Oracle to deliver a scalable and flexible solution," said Jim Dunlap, chief information officer, Kendra Scott.

"Kendra Scott is a rising star in the jewelry business in large part because it focuses on delivering a unique product, with unmatched customer service. By deploying a modern retail platform, the growing boutique chain can operationalize this focus; placing the customer at the center of decision-making," said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail.

Kendra Scott chose Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Gold level member, Logic information Systems to deploy Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Insights Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service and Oracle Retail Customer Engagement Cloud Service.

"Kendra Scott was experiencing exponential growth, which required a faster time to market with new boutiques. During the initiative, named 'Project Shine,' our goal was to help the retailer quickly adopt the new technology and industry best practices to support their business and meet key business priorities as they scaled. Working in close collaboration with the customer and Oracle, we were able to configure a next-generation platform to fuel Kendra Scott's continued growth," said Amber Naqvi, president, Logic Information System.

