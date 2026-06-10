Oracle Corp. Reveals Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.22 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $3.42 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.15 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $19.18 billion from $15.90 billion last year.

Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.22 Bln. vs. $3.42 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $19.18 Bln vs. $15.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.71 To $ 1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: 27 % To 29 %

Guidance for Full FY 2027: For fiscal year 2027, we confirm our prior revenue guidance of $90 billion total revenue and raise our non-GAAP EPS guidance to $8.05