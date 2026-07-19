Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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19.07.2026 13:21:00
Oracle Crashed 65% From Its Peak. I Just Bought It Anyway. Here's Why.
I haven't bought too many AI stocks in my portfolio yet, except for a few data center REITs and one major chipmaker. But recently, I pulled the trigger and added shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to my portfolio after shares declined by more than 60% from their 52-week high.The short version is that the market has legitimate concerns about Oracle's massive backlog and the debt it is taking on to fulfill its contracted orders. But if the company's strategy works out, the stock could be an incredible bargain at the current share price. Here's a rundown of why Oracle's stock has been beaten down, why I bought, and why I may add even more to my position.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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