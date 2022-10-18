|
18.10.2022 16:30:00
Oracle debuts MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse to take on rivals
In an effort to compete with rival database makers and help enterprises generate more business value out of their accumulated data, Oracle on Tuesday joined the data lakehouse bandwagon by debuting its MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse service.MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse, announced at the Oracle CloudWorld conference, is currently available in beta and is expected to be made generally available in the first half of 2023, can quickly load and query up to 400TB of data, while the HeatWave cluster can scale up to 512 nodes, Oracle said.As the name suggests, a data lakehouse is an architecture that combines the benefits of a data warehouse—such as structured data management and processing functionality, including support for table formats, metadata management, and transactional updates and deletes—with the low cost and agility advantages of a data lake.To read this article in full, please click here
