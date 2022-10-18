Oracle Distributed Cloud Delivers More Choices to Customers Worldwide

Expanded cloud options give customers more flexibility across public, multicloud, hybrid, and dedicated environments

New Oracle Alloy enables global partners to become cloud providers and offer cloud services to expand their businesses

Vodafone, Nomura Research Institute, and Tonomus (formerly NEOM Tech & Digital Company) are among thousands of OCI distributed cloud customers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle announced several new distributed cloud offerings to meet customers' diverse needs and growing demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). New options include Oracle Alloy, Oracle MySQL HeatWave for Microsoft Azure, and plans to open new public cloud regions in Chicago, Serbia, and Mexico. OCI's distributed cloud gives customers the flexibility needed to access cloud services from anywhere via public, multicloud, hybrid, and dedicated options.

A wide range of factors, including requirements for low-latency connections in specific locations and regulations for managing sensitive data, are increasing customer demand for flexibility in their cloud deployments. For example, customers are increasingly seeking to run their workloads in specific locations and run these workloads in the cloud of their choice. The distributed cloud enables customers to bring applications and data into the cloud that they previously wouldn't have had confidence bringing to the public cloud, while preserving the innovation and economic benefits of the cloud.

"With these expanded OCI offerings, Oracle recognizes that customers want flexibility, interoperability, and sovereign cloud capabilities from their strategic providers," said Chris Kanaracus, research director, IDC. "At IDC, we increasingly view cloud computing as an operating model for IT that transcends a single location type. Customers want the benefits of cloud computing across multiple deployment models and Oracle is seeking to meet this need."

"Organizations want to move their workloads to the cloud but are often facing multiple hurdles," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Defining factors such as security, governance, and stringent guidelines for data protection across highly regulated industries and country borders are some of the challenges customers face. With OCI's distributed cloud, we're able to give our customers the flexibility they need to deploy cloud services wherever they choose – and we're ultimately changing the way our customers think about the cloud."

OCI Public Cloud: A Platform for Workloads Across the Globe

Oracle Cloud Regions are a secure platform for all workloads. With common cloud services and simple pricing, Oracle Cloud Regions offer organizations a broad and consistent set of OCI services with improved latency from within their own countries. As a result, organizations can run workloads in the public cloud that weren't previously possible due to performance, security, or cost limitations.

OCI continues its momentum as one of the fastest-growing global hyperscale public cloud providers. Its global public cloud footprint includes:

OCI operates 40 commercial and government regions across 22 countries on five continents

OCI has introduced 10 public cloud regions over the past year and has plans to add six commercial regions

The six commercial cloud regions OCI plans to add include:

Chicago will be OCI's fourth commercial region in the United States

Republic of Serbia will be OCI's first region in the country and the first one announced by any hyperscaler



Colombia will be OCI's first region in the country

Chile , Saudi Arabia , and Mexico will each be home to a second Oracle Cloud Region

, , and will each be home to a second Oracle Cloud Region OCI has also announced that it plans to add two public sovereign regions for the European Union, located in Germany and Spain , for regulated and sensitive workloads of both private companies and public sector organizations

and , for regulated and sensitive workloads of both private companies and public sector organizations In addition, Oracle has committed to powering all worldwide Oracle Cloud Regions with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 – and several Oracle Cloud Regions, including regions in North America , South America , and 10 regions in Europe , are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy

Oracle Alloy: Enabling Partners to Become Full Cloud Providers

Oracle Alloy is a new cloud infrastructure platform that enables service providers, integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), and other organizations such as financial institutions or telecommunications providers to become cloud providers and roll out new cloud services to their own customers. With Alloy, these organizations can offer a full set of cloud services, brand and tailor the experience, and package additional value-added services and applications to meet the specific needs of their markets and industry verticals. These organizations can also use Alloy independently in their own data centers and fully control its operations to help address their specific regulatory requirements.

OCI Dedicated Region: Bringing the Complete Cloud Into Customers' Data Centers

OCI Dedicated Region delivers the full set of Oracle-managed cloud services running in customers' data centers as an independent, dedicated cloud, with integrated hardware and software operated by OCI.

Dedicated Region continues to demonstrate momentum with a growing list of customers, including Vodafone, which will soon deploy six Dedicated Regions in its data centers across Europe; Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., which is in production with two Dedicated Regions; and Tonomus (formerly NEOM Tech & Digital Company).

OCI Hybrid Cloud: Delivering Cloud Services at Scale from the Edge to the Data Center

Oracle pioneered bringing cloud services at scale to customer data centers with Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, extending cloud regions with fully managed hardware and software infrastructure. Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer continues to gain momentum, with OCI now managing cloud infrastructure at customer data centers in more than 60 countries as a part of its distributed cloud. In addition, earlier this year OCI previewed Compute Cloud@Customer, which enables customers to run applications on managed infrastructure in their data centers.

OCI Multicloud: Combining the Right Services Across Clouds

With OCI's multicloud options, organizations can help meet their business and technical goals by combining the right cloud services for their needs across multiple different clouds, resulting in better performance and scalability and lower costs.

MySQL HeatWave is available on AWS and available for Microsoft Azure as part of the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure. Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure is available via the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure across 12 regions, including a region that is soon to launch in South Africa.

