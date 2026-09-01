Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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01.09.2026 03:47:01
Oracle Has $638 Billion of Contracted Backlog and a $430 Billion Stock
Here are two numbers that shouldn't normally sit next to each other. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ended fiscal 2026 with $638 billion of remaining performance obligations, which is contracted work its customers have signed up for that hasn't yet become revenue. The company's market value, meanwhile, is about $430 billion, with the stock near $150 as of this writing -- down about 57% from its high of $345.72.In other words, Oracle's stock is worth roughly $200 billion less than the revenue its customers have already contracted to hand over. And even adding the company's roughly $98 billion of net debt to the price, the market values the whole business about $110 billion short of the backlog.When Oracle revealed the $638 billion figure in June, alongside its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results (the fiscal year ended May 31), the company's market value stood near $580 billion. The stock has slid since, and the gap has only widened.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.
Analysen zu Oracle Corp.
|13.08.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.08.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.08.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.08.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Oracle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Oracle Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Oracle Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.03.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
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|Oracle Corp.
|121,76
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